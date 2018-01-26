Missing Cook Co. man found safe

Officials said Winfred Dean Hardrick, 66, walked away from his home in Cecil and was last seen on Saturday. (Source: Cook County Sheriff's Office)

The Cook County Sheriff's Office asked for help to find a missing man on Friday, and Monday morning, they announced that he had been located, safe.

Officials said Hardrick suffers from high blood pressure and other medical issues and did not have his medication.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment of his conditions, and is OK.

Cook Co. Sheriff Doug Hanks thanked everyone for helping look for Hardrick, including the GBI, State Patrol, and citizens.

