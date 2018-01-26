Cook Co. officials search for missing man

The Director of the Southwest Health District has confirmed a flu death in our area. Additionally, officials with the department say the outbreak has reached epidemic proportions.More >>
The Director of the Southwest Health District has confirmed a flu death in our area. Additionally, officials with the department say the outbreak has reached epidemic proportions.More >>
The Cook County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help to find a missing man. Officials said Winfred Dean Hardrick, 66, walked away from his home in Cecil and was last seen on Saturday.More >>
The Cook County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help to find a missing man. Officials said Winfred Dean Hardrick, 66, walked away from his home in Cecil and was last seen on Saturday.More >>
According to police, a man robbed the post office on South Mock Road at around 9 a.m. Friday.More >>
According to police, a man robbed the post office on South Mock Road at around 9 a.m. Friday.More >>
In an afternoon news conference, officials clarified that Adams' and the infant's death are being investigated as homicides, while Merrell's is considered a death investigation.More >>
In an afternoon news conference, officials clarified that Adams' and the infant's death are being investigated as homicides, while Merrell's is considered a death investigation.More >>
On Thursday, January 25, 2018, a masked man stormed into Hud’s Convenience Store, on 5th Street S.E., in Cairo, and shot the clerk, as he robbed the store.More >>
On Thursday, January 25, 2018, a masked man stormed into Hud’s Convenience Store, on 5th Street S.E., in Cairo, and shot the clerk, as he robbed the store.More >>