Cook Co. officials search for missing man

The Cook County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help to find a missing man.

Officials said Winfred Dean Hardrick, 66, walked away from his home in Cecil and was last seen on Saturday.

Hardrick is 5'7 and 168 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Officials said Hardrick suffers from high blood pressure and other medical issues but does not have his medication.

He is still believed to be in the Cecil area and officials are asking residents to be on the lookout.

If you see Hardrick or have any information on where he may be, you're urged to contact police.

