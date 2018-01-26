APD searches for post office armed robbery suspect

The Albany Police Department is searching for a suspect who robbed a post office at gunpoint.

According to police, a man robbed the post office on South Mock Road at around 9 a.m. Friday.

He is between 5'2 and 5'4 and wearing all camouflage clothing. Police say he may have left the scene in a pickup truck.

Schools in the area were placed on a brief lockdown.

Officials are working to get surveillance footage of the incident from businesses in the area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact APD or CrimeSTOPPERS at 436-TIPS.

