Flu epidemic: Death confirmed, hospitals restrict visitation

The Director of the Southwest Health District has confirmed a suspected flu death in our area.
Additionally, officials with the department say the outbreak has reached epidemic proportions.
In response to that, all Phoebe hospitals are instituting new visitation restrictions to protect patients, visitors and staff and to try to reduce the spread of the illness.
Director Charles D. Ruis, MD, said the Department of Public Health has confirmed 12 flu-related deaths so far in Georgia, compared with only 9 all of last year.
Phoebe hospitals have instituted these changes, effective immediately:
Dr. Steven Kitchen, Phoebe Chief Medical Officer, stressed the restrictions are designed to protect the public during this unusually severe flu season.
"We apologize for any inconvenience these new visitation restrictions may cause, but we must do all we can to minimize the spread of the flu. We will continue to work closely with the health department to make sure we are doing all we can to protect people from this dangerous illness," said Kitchen. Phoebe will lift the restrictions as soon as it is safe to do so."
Even though we are well into flu season, it is not too late to get a flu shot.
Phoebe Physicians will offer extended hours at multiple offices to meet increased demand as the flu outbreak in southwest Georgia continues to get worse.
All Phoebe Physicians Primary Care offices will now accept walk-in patients who do not have scheduled appointments.
The following offices also will now be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. and will extend their hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays to 7 p.m.
Phoebe Primary Care at Northwest
2336 Dawson Rd.
Albany, GA
Phoebe Primary Care of Albany
901 N. Madison St.
Albany, GA
Phoebe Primary Care at Medical Tower One
425 W. 3rd Ave., Suite 340
Albany, GA
Phoebe Primary Care & Sports Medicine of Americus
922 E. Jefferson St., Suite A & B
Americus, GA
These extended hours will run through at least February 8 when officials will reassess the need.
Beginning this weekend, weekend hours will also be extended at the Community Care Clinic at 417 W. 4th Ave., directly across the street from the Phoebe Main Emergency Center. Patients will be accepted at the clinic from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., seven days a week through the month of February.
The Health District and Phoebe officials say you should follow the following advice to stay well:
Health professionals will have a news conference at around 3 p.m. Friday. We will bring you those updates as soon as they are available.
