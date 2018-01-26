Flu epidemic: Death confirmed, hospitals restrict visitation

You can still get a flu shot (Source: WALB)

The Director of the Southwest Health District has confirmed a suspected flu death in our area.

Additionally, officials with the department say the outbreak has reached epidemic proportions.

In response to that, all Phoebe hospitals are instituting new visitation restrictions to protect patients, visitors and staff and to try to reduce the spread of the illness.

Director Charles D. Ruis, MD, said the Department of Public Health has confirmed 12 flu-related deaths so far in Georgia, compared with only 9 all of last year.

Phoebe hospitals have instituted these changes, effective immediately:

Visiting hours will be from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

No one under the age of 18 should come to the hospital except for medical treatment.

No one exhibiting symptoms of the flu should visit the hospital. Postpone all visits until you are symptom-free for 24 hours.

All visitors will be asked to wear masks.

Anyone visiting a patient in isolation will be asked to wear personal protective gear such as a gown, mask and gloves.

Dr. Steven Kitchen, Phoebe Chief Medical Officer, stressed the restrictions are designed to protect the public during this unusually severe flu season.

"We apologize for any inconvenience these new visitation restrictions may cause, but we must do all we can to minimize the spread of the flu. We will continue to work closely with the health department to make sure we are doing all we can to protect people from this dangerous illness," said Kitchen. Phoebe will lift the restrictions as soon as it is safe to do so."

Even though we are well into flu season, it is not too late to get a flu shot.

Phoebe Physicians will offer extended hours at multiple offices to meet increased demand as the flu outbreak in southwest Georgia continues to get worse.

All Phoebe Physicians Primary Care offices will now accept walk-in patients who do not have scheduled appointments.

The following offices also will now be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. and will extend their hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays to 7 p.m.

Phoebe Primary Care at Northwest

2336 Dawson Rd.

Albany, GA

Phoebe Primary Care of Albany

901 N. Madison St.

Albany, GA

Phoebe Primary Care at Medical Tower One

425 W. 3rd Ave., Suite 340

Albany, GA

Phoebe Primary Care & Sports Medicine of Americus

922 E. Jefferson St., Suite A & B

Americus, GA

These extended hours will run through at least February 8 when officials will reassess the need.

Beginning this weekend, weekend hours will also be extended at the Community Care Clinic at 417 W. 4th Ave., directly across the street from the Phoebe Main Emergency Center. Patients will be accepted at the clinic from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., seven days a week through the month of February.

The Health District and Phoebe officials say you should follow the following advice to stay well:

Avoid contact with people who have the flu.

Seek medical attention quickly if you develop symptoms. Antiviral medication may shorten the severity and duration of the flu if you contract the illness.

If you are sick, stay home for at least 24 hours after your fever is gone, except to get medical care or other necessities.

Cover your nose and your mouth when you cough or sneeze.

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if you are unable to wash your hands.

Avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose to prevent germs from spreading.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched surfaces and objects.

Health professionals will have a news conference at around 3 p.m. Friday. We will bring you those updates as soon as they are available.

