GBI investigates Cairo shooting, armed robbery

By Dave Miller, Digital Executive Producer
Police are looking for this man (Source: GBI)
This camera captured the man going inside (Source: GBI)
Hud's Convenience Store, on 5th Street S.E. (Source: Google Maps)
CAIRO, GA (WALB) -

On Thursday, January 25, 2018, a masked man stormed into Hud’s Convenience Store, on 5th Street S.E., in Cairo, and shot the clerk, as he robbed the store.

Cairo Police Department requested the assistance of the GBI Thomasville field office in solving this crime and arresting the perpetrator.

The criminal was wearing a black jacket, white polo style shirt, red skull cap, and dark-colored gloves. 

He ran off after shooting the cashier.

The Bainbridge Department of Public Safety, with a police dog, the Grady County Sheriff’s Office, and Georgia State Patrol all converged on the scene to find the culprit, who is still on the loose.

Agents and police are continuing to follow leads, gather and review evidence, and identify any witnesses. 

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the GBI Thomasville Field Office at 229-225-4090, the Cairo Police Department or Grady County 911.

