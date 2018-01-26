City razes housing units

The city of Albany demolished four buildings Thursday, because they didn't meet federal floodplain requirements.

The buildings on south Jackson and Gowan Avenue were public housing units owned and built by the city 18 years ago.

The city presented alternatives to the demolition in order to save them, but were overruled.

In 1999 and 2000, the four residential structures were built with Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

An Open Space Monitoring Report was submitted to GEMA, but GEMA decided that they didn't comply with FEMA requirements.

The residents of the homes were relocated.

