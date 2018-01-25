MCLB, city of Albany sign service agreement

A new service agreement between the Marine Corps Logistics Base and the City of Albany is going to help Marines better focus on supporting those serving abroad.

The two groups signed a contract that allows the city to provide trash pickup and other services to the base.

Those also include things like water testing, street sweeping and responding to issues with gas and water lines.

City Manager Sharon Subadan said fostering a good relationship between the city and the base is important because of the economic impact it brings to the community.

"Well, part of what we do is see how we can expand our services inside our community and the surrounding communities, in order to develop and strengthen those partnerships," explained Subadan.

MCLB Commanding Officer Col. James Carroll said the agreement, which is one of the first of its kind in the country, will allow the base to better support the warfighter.

"Push the limits, break out of the old, if you will, to explore the future," said Carroll.

Carroll said that over the past several years it's become easier for military installations to partner with local governments.

