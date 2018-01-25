MCLB, city of Albany sign service agreement

Different groups in Dougherty County have come together to curb the high number of babies born dangerously early in the region.More >>
A new group is aiming to help non-profits fix Albany's biggest problems while keeping the organizations honest.More >>
A new service agreement between the Marine Corps Logistics Base and the City of Albany is going to help Marines better focus on supporting those serving abroad.More >>
The number of single-family homes being built in Georgia is increasing dramatically. And new home construction in South Georgia, especially the Albany area, is showing some of the largest gains in the state.More >>
In an afternoon news conference, officials clarified that Adams' and the infant's death are being investigated as homicides, while Merrell's is considered a death investigation.More >>
