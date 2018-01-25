APD chief: 'It was a collaborative effort' in making homicide arrest

Police were on scene for many hours after a man's body was found off West Gordon Avenue. (Source: WALB)

Albany Police made an arrest in the second homicide of 2018 in less than 24-hours, something many residents said helped put them at ease.

Now, Albany's Police Chief Michael Persley is talking about how the department did it, crediting his team and the community.

"It was a collaborative effort that led to the identification and then the arrest of the subject," said Persley.

Less than six hours after a nearby resident found 55-year-old Walter Lee Boone's body in the woods on Monday morning, Albany police had 28-year-old Brandon Kentrell Harris in custody.

"The lieutenant that was over the unit, he said, 'Boss we will have this suspect by 3 o'clock' and they had him before 3," said Persley. "I have a great group of officers who really put forth effort to make sure they do their jobs well."

Persley said not every case can be cracked as quickly as this homicide.

"With my uniform officers, and then those assigned to the robbery/homicide unit, they do a real good job of tracking down information," explained Persley.

Persley said his team collected strong evidence tying Harris to the murder, from the car, items on the ground and surveillance footage.

"That's one of the first things we look for when we get to crime scenes. We are able to use that information, help identify them and we are able to bring that person to justice," explained Persley.

Persley said the public also plays a key role in helping solve crimes. The majority of last year's 22 homicides have been solved with tremendous help from area residents. He said someone has either been arrested or warrants are out for someone's arrest in 20 of the homicides from 2017.

"The other two we have a good idea who the suspect is. We are just waiting for forensic evidence to help us confirm. We want to make sure we have some good cases. We don't want anything dismissed because we missed something," explained Persley.

Persley said his department has worked hard to have strong relationships with the public.

"My people know people. That's why it's so important to have those relationships with the community because the smallest bit of information can lead to the biggest case being solved," said Persley.

Police have only arrested Harris in connection to Boone's death. Investigators are still working to find a motive.

