Ask 7 aims to hold non-profits accountable

A new group is aiming to help non-profits fix Albany's biggest problems while keeping the organizations honest.

City Commissioner BJ Fletcher said she's just recently launched the organization Ask 7.

Fletcher said the number of new charities that sprouted up during the storms of January 2017 inspired her to take action.

She said Ask 7 will build bridges and gather resources for other charities, only if they make a commitment to be transparent and reveal how they spend their money.

"A lot of people have said, 'You know BJ, I just want accountability,'" Fletcher said. "Why don't we have like a Better Business Bureau? How do we know what they're doing? I started doing my research and it's simple, you ask the people for their financials."

Fletcher said there are almost 800 non-profits operating in the community.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.