Thomasville leaders enter into agreement for 911 radio system

City and county leaders in Thomasville are entering into an intergovernmental agreement on a 911 radio system. (Source: WALB)

The city currently operates the system on a day to day basis and for many years has paid the cost of it.

City and county governments are supposed to own the system jointly.

County Manager Mike Stephenson told commissioners in a meeting Wednesday afternoon that they are inheriting a situation resulting from decisions made by former county commissioners and Thomasville City Council members.

"We may be the only place in the entire state of Georgia where that even comes up. In 2006, the city wanted to make some expensive changes to the radio system that frankly we could not afford," said Stephenson.

Once this agreement is signed the city and county will pay 50 percent of the annual expenses for the 911 radio system.

They will maintain them over the next 10 years.

Residents should not see a change in 911 services.

