Concerns over brick choice halts renovation on downtown building

In an afternoon news conference, officials clarified that Adams' and the infant's death are being investigated as homicides, while Merrell's is considered a death investigation.More >>
Albany Police made an arrest in the second homicide of 2018 in less than 24-hours, something many residents said helped put them at ease.More >>
Nathaniel Williams Jr. was a specialist in the Military Police, tasked with protecting the lives and property of Army installations.More >>
The Moultrie Police Department needs your help to find two men they say robbed a convenience store.More >>
There are still a lot of unanswered questions after a deadly fire at the vacant, old Albany Theatre. One man, who police said was living in the building, died of smoke and soot inhalation after the building went up in flames early Wednesday morning. Now, investigators are telling us multiple vagrants got inside through the fire escape in the rear of the building.More >>
