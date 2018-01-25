Moultrie police need help in search for armed robbery suspects

The Moultrie Police Department needs your help to find two men they say robbed a convenience store. (Source: Surveillance footage via Moultrie PD)

It happened Monday night around 8 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Bypass.

Surveillance video shows one of the suspects holding a gun up to the cashier.

The thieves got away with at least $600.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Moultrie Police Department.

