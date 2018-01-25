Moultrie police need help in search for armed robbery suspects - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Moultrie police need help in search for armed robbery suspects

By Nadine Armoush, Producer
MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) -

The Moultrie Police Department needs your help to find two men they say robbed a convenience store. 

It happened Monday night around 8 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Bypass. 

Surveillance video shows one of the suspects holding a gun up to the cashier. 

The thieves got away with at least $600. 

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Moultrie Police Department.

