2 arrested after Coffee Co. burglary victim catches suspect in the act

Coffee County deputies arrested two people they said were involved in a burglary. (Source: Coffee County Sheriff's Office)

Coffee County deputies arrested two people they said were involved in a burglary.

It happened at a home on Otter Circle in Douglas on Monday.

The victim said she hired a moving company to help her move into her new home.

Deputies said Noel Vera Saavedra, 28, broke into the home through a window.

According to the Coffee County Sheriff's Office, Saavedra stole several items including a laptop.

When the victim came back to the house, she saw the person she hired to help her move pulling Saavedra's vehicle from the yard.

Deputies arrested and charged Saavedra with first-degree burglary.

Further investigation into the incident led officials to arrest Tori Danielle Barnes, 18, who has also been charged with first-degree burglary.

The Coffee County Sheriff's Office said that more arrests are expected.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.