Sherwood Christian Academy's 'Mary Poppins' lands at ASU West Campus

Sherwood Christian Academy will premiere the famous play "Mary Poppins" Thursday night at Albany State University's West Campus.

A total of 23 theater students as well as faculty, staff and parents, have been preparing for the headline show for six months.

Students said working on this production has been a wonderful experience and encourage their peers to participate in the drama program in the future.

"The community is great. I'm friends with a lot of people, everyone actually involved with this," said James Smith, a student actor who will play George Banks.

"I didn't want to go on stage really when I was really little but then I just did it and now I'm Mary Poppins now. So just getting out there and doing it over and over again you kind of forget about it," said Drew Boyett, a student actress who will play Mary Poppins.

The show will run Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.

There will also be a Saturday matinee at 1:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12 for students, $14 for general admission and $16 for premiere seating. They can be purchased at the door.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.