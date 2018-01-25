VPD hosts first community forum of 2018

The Valdosta Police Department is focused on transparency and cutting down crime as it prepares to take on the new year.

Community members gathered at Trinity Presbyterian Church Thursday night for the first community forum of 2018.

VPD said that although the city saw a decent amount of crime last year, some crimes like burglaries are on the decline.

On Thursday night, residents had the chance to speak about how they believe they can keep that momentum going.

"People talk about community policing all the time. A lot of that isn't necessarily getting out and knocking on doors, but having people come to one location and having neighbors not only share ideas with law enforcement but share it with each other," said VPD's Lieutenant Adam Bembry.

Police Chief Brian Childress added that he personally will be touching on the topics of 'use of force' by officers and crime prevention programs for youth.

