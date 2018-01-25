VSU to present 'African American Materials' collection

Valdosta State University is preparing to honor Black History Month with a special exhibit.

The African American Materials Collection of Dr. Roy and Cheryl Copeland is now on display in the Odum Library on VSU's Campus.

The collection is made up of more than 75 pieces.

Those pieces include one of the original obituaries from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s funeral and an autographed baseball card and book from Jackie Robinson.

"African American History is American History and because of that, it is something that we all need to know because it is all a part of us," said Director of Archives and Special Collections Deborah Davis.

The collection was donated to the Langdale College of Business by Dr. Roy Kirkland.

All items will be up for viewing once the college finds a permanent and secure place to display them.

