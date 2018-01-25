GA drought conditions continue to worsen

According to First Alert Meteorologist Chris Zelman, January is typically one of South Georgia's wettest months.

The ground is drying up across South Georgia, but there is rain in the forecast. (Source: WALB)

Nearly 18% of Georgia is under a Severe Drought. (Source: WALB)

The lack of rainfall across Southwest Georgia to start 2018 was reflected in the latest drought update.

Last week, about 10% of the state was under the severe drought category, all of which was in Southwest Georgia.

This week, the severe drought conditions have spread farther north and east, encompassing nearly 18% of the state.

The drought conditions are carrying over from 2017 when Southwest Georgia ended the year with a rainfall deficit.

"In December we started off dry and we had come off a deficit already. We were running about one inch below average. This January has been very dry as well, and January is actually one of the wettest months we see here in South Georgia," said WALB's First Alert Meteorologist Chris Zelman.

The current drought conditions include over 4 million Georgians.

