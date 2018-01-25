Valdosta Pizza Hut delivery man robbed

Police are searching for two people who robbed a pizza delivery man in Valdosta on Wednesday.

It happened in the 1600 block of Marion Street around 3 p.m.

The Valdosta Police Department said a Pizza Hut delivery man was dropping off a pizza when two suspects approached him with an unknown weapon.

The thieves not only stole an unknown amount of cash but made off with the pizza and therm-bag.

"The main thing is, to any of my delivery drivers, if they feel like a situation is not legitimate, they feel like it's not safe for any reason, get out of there," said Lt. Adam Bembry with VPD.

The delivery man was not injured.

Bembry said that this is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.