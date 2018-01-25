Most Wanted: Cedric Barge

On tonight's Most Wanted the Colquitt County Sheriff's office is on the lookout for a fugitive.

21-year-old Cedric Barge is wanted for aggravated assault and probation violation.

He's 5'9 , weighs 145 pounds, and is believed to be in the Moultrie area.

If you know where Cedric Barge is, call the Colquitt County Sheriff's Office at 229-616-7430.

