Fire officials warn people about burning in dry conditions

Grassfires are commonly seen during dry conditions. (Source: WALB)

Albany fire officials have worked several grass and brush fires in the last few weeks. (Source: WALB)

With the dry conditions across Southwest Georgia, Albany Fire Officials want to remind you to be careful when you are burning in your yards.

In just the last week, fire officials responded to five brush or grass fires.

The largest was Tuesday on Oakhaven Drive.

Officials said there are three important things to remember when you are burning.

Never leave the fire unattended, which means an adult should always be there.

Also have a fire extinguishing agent nearby. That could be a water hose or an extinguisher.

And finally, make sure you are about 50 feet away from the fire.

"During dry conditions, those leaves are harder, that means water won't penetrate as well, that means it can spread more rapidly," said interim Fire Chief Sebon Burns.

This time of year it's common for people to burn their vegetation.

While Georgia Forestry has no bans in our area right now if you want to burn you must call them for a permit at 1-877-OK2-BURN.

Forestry officials are watching the weather daily to see if it's safe to burn in your area.

