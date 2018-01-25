Fire officials warn people about burning in dry conditions

The Moultrie Police Department needs your help to find two men they say robbed a convenience store.More >>
The Moultrie Police Department needs your help to find two men they say robbed a convenience store.More >>
There are still a lot of unanswered questions after a deadly fire at the vacant, old Albany Theatre. One man, who police said was living in the building, died of smoke and soot inhalation after the building went up in flames early Wednesday morning. Now, investigators are telling us multiple vagrants got inside through the fire escape in the rear of the building.More >>
There are still a lot of unanswered questions after a deadly fire at the vacant, old Albany Theatre. One man, who police said was living in the building, died of smoke and soot inhalation after the building went up in flames early Wednesday morning. Now, investigators are telling us multiple vagrants got inside through the fire escape in the rear of the building.More >>
Coffee County deputies arrested two people they said were involved in a burglary.More >>
Coffee County deputies arrested two people they said were involved in a burglary.More >>
The Valdosta Police Department is focused on transparency and cutting down crime as it prepares to take on the new year.More >>
The Valdosta Police Department is focused on transparency and cutting down crime as it prepares to take on the new year.More >>
City and county leaders in Thomasville are entering into an intergovernmental agreement on a 911 radio system. The city currently operates the system on a day to day basis and for many years has paid the cost of it.More >>
City and county leaders in Thomasville are entering into an intergovernmental agreement on a 911 radio system. The city currently operates the system on a day to day basis and for many years has paid the cost of it.More >>