Reward offered for information in Cook Co. arson

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Dooly County Sheriff's Office are investigating the deaths of three people in Byromville.More >>
A fire heavily damaged a home on Massee Post Road in Adel Wednesday morning, causing more than $100,000 in damage.More >>
A Montezuma man has been arrested after what investigators with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation described as a month-long violent crime spree across Middle Georgia.More >>
A 36-year-old Coffee County man was jailed Wednesday on domestic violence and child cruelty charges, after family members told deputies that he severely beat his sister in a tirade that began over dirty dishes.More >>
Georgia lawmakers are moving forward with a proposal to prevent the state government from issuing non-English communications, with some exceptions.More >>
