Reward offered for information in Cook Co. arson

A fire heavily damaged a home on Massee Post Road in Adel Wednesday morning, causing more than $100,000 in damage. (Source: Georgia Department of Insurance)

Officials are offering a reward for information in an arson case.

A fire heavily damaged a home on Massee Post Road in Adel Wednesday morning, causing more than $100,000 in damage.

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Ralph Hudgens ruled the fire an arson Thursday morning.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Arson Hotline 1-800-282-5804. Rewards up to $10,000 are being offered for information in the case.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.