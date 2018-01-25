Coffee Co. man arrested after argument over dirty dishes

A Coffee County man was jailed Wednesday on domestic violence and child cruelty charges, after family members told deputies that he severely beat his sister in a tirade that began over dirty dishes.

Deputies responded to Greenfield Circle in the Green Acres community, after a citizen reported that Dusty Lee Chaney, 36, had assaulted his sister.

Deputies found her outside the home with blood on her face and arms.

The woman making the complaint told deputies Chaney become irate because the dishes had not been washed.

Around the same time, Chaney's sister arrived with several minor children. Chaney was said to be yelling and acting out, when his sister asked to be mindful that children were there.

She said that he began pulling the victim by the hair, placing his arm across her throat, throwing her to the floor, and kicking her at least twice in the head.

The victim sustained several visible injuries, which were photographed and documented by deputies.

Chaney was arrested at the scene and transported to the Coffee County Jail.

He faces charges of battery under the Family Violence Act and third-degree cruelty to children.

