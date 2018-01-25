Three dead in Dooly Co. homicides

The GBI and the Dooly County Sheriff's Office are investigating the deaths of three people Thursday morning in the small town of Byromville.

Special Agent J. T. Ricketson tells WALB that a 911 call went to the Dooly County 911 switchboard just after 4:15 this morning.

Dooly County deputies immediately responded to the scene, and found a woman and an infant dead in the yard of a house on Hill Street.

A canine unit searching the area soon found the body of a man in a yard across the street.

A female teenager found injured at the scene was taken to Navicent Hospital in Macon for surgery.

The GBI has been investigating since 5:00 a.m.

It appears that all the victims were shot.

Ricketson said that their search area is expanding beyond the immediate scene.

WALB's Emileigh Forrester will have reports from Byromville later today.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.