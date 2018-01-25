GBI releases names in Dooly Co. homicide, death investigations

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Dooly County Sheriff's Office are investigating the deaths of three people in Byromville. (Source: WALB)

The call came in at 4:15 Thursday morning.

Dooly County deputies immediately responded to the scene and found Priscilla Adams, 47, and an infant younger than 2 dead in the yard of a house on Hill Street.

A canine unit searching the area soon found Willie James Merrell, 60, in a yard across the street.

In an afternoon news conference, officials clarified that Adams' and the infant's death are being investigated as homicides, while Merrell's is considered a death investigation.

Adams' daughter, who is 17, was found injured at the scene was taken to Navicent Hospital in Macon for surgery. She is stable, and officials have spoken with her.

Officials said that the infant isn't related to Adams or the teen. But said Adams' son is dating the infant's mother.

The GBI has been investigating since 5 a.m. and will be out past sundown.

It appears that all the victims were shot.

Ricketson said that their search area is expanding beyond the immediate scene.

