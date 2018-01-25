GBI launches homicide investigation after 3 killed in Dooly Co.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Dooly County Sheriff's Office are investigating the deaths of three people in Byromville. (Source: WALB)

Special Agent J. T. Ricketson said that a call came in just after 4:15 a.m. Thursday.

Dooly County deputies immediately responded to the scene and found a 47-year-old woman and an infant younger than 2 dead in the yard of a house on Hill Street.

A canine unit searching the area soon found the body of a 60-year-old man in a yard across the street.

A 17-year-old female was found injured at the scene was taken to Navicent Hospital in Macon for surgery. She lived in the house with the infant and the woman.

Agents said that she is out of surgery and her interview will be critical for the investigation

The GBI has been investigating since 5 a.m.

It appears that all the victims were shot.

Ricketson said that their search area is expanding beyond the immediate scene.

WALB's Emileigh Forrester is on the scene and will be giving updates as soon as their available.

