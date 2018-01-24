Irish vet clinic seeks professional cat cuddler

Do you love cats? There just may be the purrfect job for you in Ireland.

The Just Cats Veterinary Clinic & Cattery is looking for a feline-friendly worker with a pawsitive attitude to help cuddle cats. And it's safe to say, the more you love cats, the better your chance of getting the job.

But it won't just be a game of cat and mouse, you'll actually have to put in some work.

The job demands gentle hands for long periods of petting cats.

The ideal candidate is also soft-spoken and capable of cat whispering (no, we're not making this up).

Not to mention, you'll have a strong advantage of landing on your feet into this job if you can understand different types of purring.

The clinic also wants to know just how serious you are about this position.

Are you a crazy cat person and loves cats?

Does cattitude come naturally to you?

Have you counted kittens before you go asleep?

Do you feed the stray cats in your locality?

Does petting cats make you feel warm and fuzzy?

If you answered yes to any of these questions, and tend to have meowing conversations with cats on a regular basis, then you may be the purrfect purrson for the job.

Just Cats may not discriminate against potential employees, but they aren't too fond of dogs and are the only clinic just for cats in Dublin.

To apply, visit the Just Cats website to send them your cover letter and CV.

