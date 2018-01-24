Montezuma man charged with 3 murders after month-long crime spree

A Montezuma man has been arrested after what investigators with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation described as a month-long violent crime spree across Middle Georgia.

On Wednesday, Quentin Sanders, 41, was charged in connection with murdering three people, stabbing another person, an armed robbery, an armed carjacking, and shooting at Mercer University students.

GBI agents have charged Sanders with shooting and killing Ruthe Bracknell, 77, and her son Mark Abbott, 53, in Andersonville. Their bodies were discovered Friday afternoon.

Sunday afternoon Montezuma Police said Sanders slashed the throat of a woman and stabbed her multiple times. She was found walking down a city street, naked and covered in blood. She survived her injuries and told officers that Sanders was her attacker.

The GBI said that on January 8, Sanders shot and killed Ida Ford in Macon. Officials said he then committed an armed robbery and shot at Mercer University students January on 10, then carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint on January 12.

GBI Agents said Sanders turned himself into Montezuma Police on Sunday, and he is being held in the Macon County Jail.

Sanders is facing two counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault in Macon County and murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, four counts of aggravated assault and hijacking a motor vehicle in Bibb County.

