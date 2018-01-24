Former Polecat Guerrero elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

Vladimir Guerrero, 42, was one of four players elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

The man who started his professional career as a Albany Polecat received 92.9% of the vote joining Chipper Jones, Jim Thome and Trevor Hoffman in the 2018 class to be inducted on July 29 at Cooperstown, New York.

Guerrero played one season in Albany, in 1995 with the Polecats within the Montreal Expos system. Guerrero batted .333 with 16 homers and 63 RBI at the age of 20.

He went on to be a nine-time All-Star and 2004 American League MVP. In his 16-year career the Dominican batted .318 and tallied 2,590 hits with 449 home runs.

