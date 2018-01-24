DCSS Transportation Department looks to catch lawbreakers

School buses in Dougherty County may get some new cameras. (Source: WALB)

The Dougherty County School System wants to crack down on drivers not following the rules near school buses.

The Georgia School Board Association gave the school system a $5,000 grant on Wednesday to install special cameras on the buses.

But the school system is still deciding how it is going to use the money.

The school system's transportation department is still looking to see if they are going to install the cameras and on which buses.

If the school system moves forward with the money, the cameras will be put on the side of the stop signs on the bus.

That way when someone drives by the stop sign when it is out, the camera will catch the driver who did it.

DCSS Transportation Director Kenneth Williams said that often times when they are unloading or loading kids onto the buses, drivers speed by when they are not supposed to.

"It happens all the time here in Albany, across Georgia and the United States," said Williams.

The transportation department has been doing a study for the past week with temporary cameras to see which areas of the county are having the biggest issues with drivers.

Next week the transportation department will look at the numbers and decide if they want to pursue this plan.

