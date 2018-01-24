Additional renovations approved for old Magnolia Elementary building

J.D. Sumner is the spokesperson for the school system. (Source: WALB)

One of Dougherty County's former elementary schools is getting a facelift.

The school board approved to put another $1.5 million into renovating Magnolia Elementary School this afternoon.

The school is being transformed into the Magnolia Early Childhood Education Center.

In October, the school board approved a $3.5 million renovation, but after revisiting the construction plans, the cost rose to $5 million.

When construction is complete, it will house the pre-K, the gifted elementary and alternative elementary students.

Right now those students are in buildings that are aging.

"The gifted program, the LIFE lab is kind of dated as well, so by moving them over there it will provide better opportunities for those kids," explained DCSS Spokesperson J.D. Sumner.

Construction will also include adding an addition to the building.

Renovations should be complete by the fall so students can start there next year.

