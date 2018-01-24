APD: Gaines Avenue shooting victim shot at least 3 times

The Albany Police Department is on the scene of a shooting on Gaines Avenue. (Source: WALB)

The Albany Police Department responded to a shooting Wednesday evening.

According to APD, Albany Communications received a call about a shooting in the 600 block Gaines Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

Officers said that when they arrived on the scene, they found the victim had been picked up by three other men in a Chevy TrailBlazer.

Police then found and stopped the vehicle in the 1100 block of Newton Road.

APD said the victim was inside the vehicle with at least three gunshot wounds and he was taken to the hospital by EMS.

Officers also found several handguns and shell casings inside the TrailBlazer.

The three other men in the vehicle were taken into custody and transported to the Law Enforcement Center for questioning.

Criminal Investigations Bureau has taken over this investigation.

The victim's condition has not been released at this time.

