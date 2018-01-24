Thomas Co. FBLA students prepare for state competition

Some Thomas County Central High School students are preparing for a trip to the Future Business Leaders of America state competition.

The chapter defended its region title for the eighth consecutive year.

FBLA brings business and education together to help students with leadership and career development.

Students said that competing will be exciting but will also prepare them for their future.

"We really learn a lot about how to compose yourself in difficult situations and how to talk to new people," said student Riley Jones.

"It does give me an idea of what the experience will be like after school and FBLA," said student Paul Funderburk.

The state competition will be held next month.

