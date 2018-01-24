VPD introduces comfort dog program

Hope, a comfort/therapy dog, is joining the department to assist in a few different ways. (Source: VPD)

The Valdosta Police Department has a new addition to its police force.

Hope, a comfort/therapy dog, is joining the department to assist in a few different ways.

VPD is working with animal control officials in Florida who rescue dogs and train them for this kind of duty.

The program is designed to help citizens, including children and victims of crime on a mental, social, emotional and physical.

Additionally, the department is exploring options of introducing Hope in school settings.

Hope's handler, Officer Carla Jones, named her "Hope" to highlight the importance of adopting animals in local shelters and allowing them to bring that hope to others.

"Ms. Hope is a welcome addition to our police department,” said Police Chief Brian Childress.

