Phoebe: Worst flu season in 4-5 years

The Albany Police Department is on the scene of a shooting on Gaines Avenue.More >>
Three men have been arrested in connection with a theft at the Bainbridge Ag-Pro that happened in late November.More >>
The Valdosta Police Department has a new addition to its police force. Hope, a comfort/therapy dog, is joining the department to assist in a different way.More >>
Fire crews spent several hours battling a blaze in downtown Albany early Wednesday morning.More >>
Having a good credit score could make or break whether you can buy the dream home, take out a student loan or even start a business. A new survey shows 25-percent of millennials do not know what a credit score is.More >>
