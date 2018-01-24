Coffee Co. man arrested for stealing guns

An Ambrose man has been charged with prowling and theft by taking, after Coffee County Sheriff’s detectives linked him to two crimes this week.

Detectives were notified of an unidentified man caught on camera rummaging around a residence in the Bushnell community, and possibly trying to break in.

A citizen in the same area told police that someone had entered their vehicle and taken two firearms.

On Tuesday, January 23, detectives were able to identify him as Cato Rashad Williams, 23.

Authorities found Williams at his home in Ambrose, and found one of the stolen firearms in his vehicle. The other firearm had been sold, but they were able to get it back.

Williams remains in the Coffee County Jail, awaiting a bond hearing.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.