Albany Save-A-Lot location to close

The Albany location of Save-A-Lot is set to close, according to a spokesperson for the company.

The store, located in the 300 block of Slappey Boulevard, is scheduled to close Saturday, February 3.

In a statement, the spokesperson said that the company evaluates stores and closes those that are underperforming.

It is never our wish to close a store in any neighborhood. We truly value our customers and take pride in being the neighborhood grocer in many communities, including Albany. However, during the course of normal business operations, Save-A-Lot continuously evaluates its stores to identify opportunities to strengthen its overall business and, when necessary, closes stores that are underperforming. While these decisions are always difficult, given the impact on associates and customers, they ultimately allow us to operate more efficiently and effectively within a highly competitive retail environment.

Those employed at the store were notified of the closing process and opportunities for future employment within the company.

That location opened in February 2001.

