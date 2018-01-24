Albany Save-A-Lot location to close

Albany Museum leaders are hoping to move one step closer to making their downtown location a reality. City leaders will vote on whether to approve a $1.5 million line of credit for the relocation.More >>
The Albany location of Save-A-Lot in the 300 block of Slappey Boulevard is scheduled to close Saturday, February 3.More >>
Surveillance footage of Quodrayles Strazynski Hunter, 40, shows him playing the lottery game at a West Seventh Street E-Z Mart in Tifton.More >>
On Monday, January 22, 2018, the Suwannee and Columbia County Sheriff's Offices, and the Lake City Police Department requested assistance from the Valdosta Police Department on numerous cases.More >>
Fire crews spent several hours battling a blaze in downtown Albany early Wednesday morning.More >>
