Man faces charges after using special skills in coin heist

Quodrayles Hunter, 40, charged with theft by taking from coin machine and lottery fraud (Source: Tift Co. Sheriff)

A Decatur man is now facing charges after using his locksmith skills in a Tifton theft.

Surveillance footage of Quodrayles Strazynski Hunter, 40, shows him playing the lottery game at a West Seventh Street E-Z Mart in Tifton.

Hunter uses chairs to try to block the surveillance cameras, while he tries to fit different keys in the machine on Sunday evening.

Tifton Police report it wasn't just once machine he stole from, but it was several.

One of the store owners told police he'd taken $860.

"The reality, I don't scare from this stuff. Because if I scare, every day is going to be robbed here," chuckled Sahib Singh, E-Z Mart owner, "So I don't scare. I just keep the gun here and everything."

Singh said this is the third time his store has been robbed since 2017.

Hunter is facing theft by taking from a coin machine, and lottery fraud charges.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.