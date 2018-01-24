Valdosta Police arrest 3, recover stolen Florida property

Multiple police agencies combined efforts to solve several commercial burglaries in north Florida.

On Monday, January 22, 2018, the Suwannee and Columbia County Sheriff's Offices, and the Lake City Police Department requested assistance from the Valdosta Police Department on numerous cases.

VPD recovered property that ended up being stolen from crimes in Florida, and tied some the property to the 800 block of Baytree Road in Valdosta.

A search of the property recovered not only evidence from the burglaries in Florida, but a stolen gun from Echols County Georgia, another stolen gun, and other property from Valdosta.

As a result of the search they arrested:

• Christian Thomas, 19, who is charged with two counts of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (felony) and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

• Hollins Mills, 17, who is charged with two counts of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (felony) and two counts of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (misdemeanor).

• A 15-year-old juvenile, who cannot be identified, was charged on Monday with a count of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (misdemeanor).

The two older teens were transported by VPD to the Lowndes County Jail while the 15-year-old was charged through the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ).

"This is a great example of law enforcement working with each other to include across state lines to solve crimes," said VPD Commander Leslie Manahan.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.