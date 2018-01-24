Man accused of 2nd Albany homicide of 2018 stays in jail

Brandon Kentrell Harris, 28, was charged with murder after a 55-year-old man was found dead Monday morning. (Source: Dougherty County Jail)

A man charged with murder was denied bond by Judge Baxter Howell Wednesday morning at the Dougherty County jail complex.

Brandon Kentrell Harris, 28, was charged with murder after Walter Lee Boone, Jr., 57, who was found dead Monday morning.

Howell told Harris he could appeal to the superior court, which must consider bond in murder cases, in about two weeks.

Albany Police arrested Harris less than 12 hours since investigators arrived on the scene of the crime, on West Gordon Avenue.

Police said Harris can be seen in surveillance video from just after 3:00 a.m. Monday. The video shows Harris taking items out of Boone's car.

Later Harris is seen throwing items in a dumpster.

The death is the second homicide of 2018.

