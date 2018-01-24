Albany Toys R Us to close - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany Toys R Us to close

By Christopher Wood, Digital Content Producer
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Albany Toys R Us is expected to close in the next few months.

The closure is part of the retailer's plan to close nearly 20 percent of its stores.

The company filed for bankruptcy in September.

Lawyers for the retailer say shutting down the stores is due to increased market competition and sales hurt by online shopping.

Court approval is needed for the closures, which CEO Dave Brandon says would begin in early February with most scheduled to be completed by mid-April 2018.

Other Georgia stores closing include several in the metro Atlanta area.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

