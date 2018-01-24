UPDATE: Albany Theater fire victim identified

On Monday, January 22, 2018, the Suwannee and Columbia County Sheriff's Offices, and the Lake City Police Department requested assistance from the Valdosta Police Department on numerous cases.More >>
On Monday, January 22, 2018, the Suwannee and Columbia County Sheriff's Offices, and the Lake City Police Department requested assistance from the Valdosta Police Department on numerous cases.More >>
Fire crews spent several hours battling a blaze in downtown Albany early Wednesday morning.More >>
Fire crews spent several hours battling a blaze in downtown Albany early Wednesday morning.More >>
The county commission voted to approve a new schedule for all fire and EMS employees and the base salary pay will increase for new employees.More >>
The county commission voted to approve a new schedule for all fire and EMS employees and the base salary pay will increase for new employees.More >>
Brandon Kentrell Harris, 28, was charged with murder after Walter Lee Boone, Jr., 57, who was found dead Monday morning.More >>
Brandon Kentrell Harris, 28, was charged with murder after Walter Lee Boone, Jr., 57, who was found dead Monday morning.More >>
The closure is part of the retailers plan to close nearly 20 percent of its stores.More >>
The closure is part of the retailers plan to close nearly 20 percent of its stores.More >>