Crews battle fire in downtown Albany, 3 people rescued from building

By Christopher Wood, Digital Content Producer
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Fire crews are battling a blaze in downtown Albany in the 100 block of North Jackson Street at the old Albany Theatre.

Multiple fire crews and police are on the scene.

APD said three individuals, believed to be homeless and living inside the building, had to be pulled from the structure. 

Police have blocked off the intersection of South Jackson and Broad.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The theater opened in 1927 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2006.

The building is currently under renovation according to APD.

WALB News 10 has a crew on scene and we will bring you updates as we get them.

