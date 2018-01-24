Crews battle fire in downtown Albany, 3 people rescued from building

Fire crews are battling a blaze in downtown Albany in the 100 block of North Jackson Street at the old Albany Theatre.More >>
The approval for resurfacing the main runway at the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport cleared it's final hurdle Tuesday night. Officials said they will begin work next week.More >>
A number of people left Tuesday's Albany City Commission very upset. The long-awaited decision about the expansion of the Albany and Dougherty County's historic district was delayed.More >>
Albany Museum leaders are hoping to move one step closer to making their downtown location a reality. City leaders will vote on whether to approve a $1.5 million line of credit for the relocation.More >>
A new company may be taking over Albany's Civic Center. City commissioners were expected to vote at Tuesday's meeting if they are going to approve a contract with Spectra by Comcast Spectacor.More >>
