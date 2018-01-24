3 people rescued from 2-alarm fire in downtown Albany

Fire crews spent several hours battling a two-alarm fire in downtown Albany early Wednesday morning.

Multiple fire crews and police responded to a fire at the old Albany Theatre in the 100 block of North Jackson Street.

Fire crews battling building fire in Downtown Albany. Most streets shutdown in area. Cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/5lVi91ZtYz — Cade Fowler WALB (@CadeWALB) January 24, 2018

APD said three men, believed to be homeless and living inside the building, had to be rescued from the fire. Through interviews with the three men, APD believes there is a fourth person unaccounted for.

At daybreak, crews will search the structure and look for any other people that were inside.

Albany Fire Department Interim Battalion Chief Wesley Wells said it's unlikely anyone inside would have survived the fire.

Six engines and two aerial trucks were brought in and used tens of thousands of gallons of water to extinguish this fire which took nearly three and a half hours to get under control. In all, 32 firefighters responded to the scene.

Crews worked to keep the fire from spreading to nearby businesses. The theatre is vacant but it's located just two doors down from the Cookie Shoppe.

AFD Crews battled an early mofire in downtown albany. AFD says 3 vagrants made it out safely. Still unknown if possibly 2 vagrants inside. Interim Batallion Chief Wesley Wells says when they search at daybreak it would be highly unlikely anyone would have survived. @WALBNews10 pic.twitter.com/i0seSpln1Z — Ashley Bohle WALB (@AshleyWALB) January 24, 2018

An arson investigator will go to work this morning to figure out the cause of the fire and if it was started by vagrants living in the building.

The 100 block of North Jackson Street (between Pine Ave and Broad St) is closed this morning until further notice. Drivers will need to find an alternate route.

Albany Police advised that if people need shelter, they should contact the Salvation Army or the Albany Rescue Mission.

The theatre opened to the public in 1927. In the 70s, it was converted from a stage to a movie theater.

In August 2006 it was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Multiple attempts have been made to restore the building.

In 2011, efforts were made to convert part of the theatre into loft-style apartments. It's unclear what renovations had recently been made to the building.

