Runway resurfacing project moves forward

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The approval for resurfacing the main runway at the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport cleared it's final hurdle Tuesday night. 

Officials said they will begin work next week.

Albany City Commissioners approved matching a state grant provision of $13,000 on Tuesday at the commission meeting.

The grant will be used to pay for the engineering and design to resurface the Albany airport's main runway.

Last year, the Federal Aviation Administration approved a grant for the city to pay more than $258,000 for the resurfacing.

Because of safety concerns, the project will fix major crack repairs and smooth the surface.



It will also improve runway markings and build new blasts pads on both ends of the runway.

Airport officials said the design work will start next week and construction is expected to start in the fall.

