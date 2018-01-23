Historic district expansion tabled by city commission

Many residents left the commission meeting rather quickly after the commissioners decided to table the discussion about the historic district. (Source: WALB)

A number of people left Tuesday's Albany City Commission very upset.

The long-awaited decision about the expansion of the Albany and Dougherty County's historic district was delayed.

The mayor and one commissioner were not at the meeting. And the commissioners there said they need more time to look at the updated expansion proposal.

The proposal was presented to the commission in April but was tabled because commissioners felt the expansion was too large and wanted to see a survey done with residents.

The Historic Preservation Committee gave their 'okay' to the new proposal Friday.

It would call for a smaller expansion.

City commissioners said they want to take a better look at the updated expansion.

While some residents left the meeting upset to see the vote delayed again, others said they were okay with it.

"This has been 25 years of trying to have our area that we love and want to protect designated as historic and once again they have tabled it," said Anne Mitchell. Mitchell spoke at the meeting in April. She lives in Rawson Circle which isn't currently part of the historic district. She said she wants to become part of it.

But not all residents want that. John Sherman also lives in Rawson Circle. While he wants to preserve the historic aspects of his home, he does not like the idea of the Historic Preservation Commission getting to decide what he can do to his property. He thinks the money given to the commission should be used in other ways.

While he too wants a final answer about the expansion, he wanted the mayor and commissioner to have a vote.

"I was glad it was post postponed because I would like the full commission to vote on it. It's that important," said Sherman.

City commissioners are expected to discuss the expansion at their next meeting on February 13.

