Changes coming for Lee Co. Public Safety employees

Lee County Public Safety workers are going to see some big changes in their jobs in the coming months.

The county commission voted to approve a new schedule for all fire and EMS employees and give them all a pay raise.

All employees will now work a 24-48 hour shift. That means 24 hours on duty, followed by 48 hours off.

Co-county manager Mike Sistrunk says it's all part of the greater picture to unify the department.

The name of the units will also change from 'Public Safety' to 'Fire and Emergency Services of Lee County.'

And the final change will impact pay.

Commissioners decided to increase the base salary for starting employees in all positions.

Part-time employees will also be paid the same salary as full time.

These changes go into effect in mid-February.

County leaders said In the coming days they will be meeting with public safety employees to discuss the changes.

