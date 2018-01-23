Changes coming for Lee Co. Public Safety employees - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Changes coming for Lee Co. Public Safety employees

The county commission voted to approve a new schedule for all fire and EMS employees and give them all a pay raise. (Source: WALB) The county commission voted to approve a new schedule for all fire and EMS employees and give them all a pay raise. (Source: WALB)
LEE CO., GA (WALB) -

Lee County Public Safety workers are going to see some big changes in their jobs in the coming months. 

The county commission voted to approve a new schedule for all fire and EMS employees and give them all a pay raise.

All employees will now work a 24-48 hour shift. That means 24 hours on duty, followed by 48 hours off.

Co-county manager Mike Sistrunk says it's all part of the greater picture to unify the department. 

The name of the units will also change from 'Public Safety' to 'Fire and Emergency Services of Lee County.'

And the final change will impact pay. 

Commissioners decided to increase the base salary for starting employees in all positions. 

Part-time employees will also be paid the same salary as full time. 

These changes go into effect in mid-February. 

County leaders said In the coming days they will be meeting with public safety employees to discuss the changes. 

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Albany Civic Center future management vote pushed back

    Albany Civic Center future management vote pushed back

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 11:02 PM EST2018-01-24 04:02:27 GMT
    City commissioners are expected to vote at Tuesday's meeting if they are going to approve a contract with Spectra by Comcast Spectacor. (Source: WALB)City commissioners are expected to vote at Tuesday's meeting if they are going to approve a contract with Spectra by Comcast Spectacor. (Source: WALB)

    A new company may be taking over Albany's Civic Center. City commissioners were expected to vote at Tuesday's meeting if they are going to approve a contract with Spectra by Comcast Spectacor.

    More >>

    A new company may be taking over Albany's Civic Center. City commissioners were expected to vote at Tuesday's meeting if they are going to approve a contract with Spectra by Comcast Spectacor.

    More >>

  • City leaders to hold special called meeting for AMA vote

    City leaders to hold special called meeting for AMA vote

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 10:41 PM EST2018-01-24 03:41:40 GMT
    Albany Museum leaders are hoping to move one step closer to making their downtown location a reality (Source: WALB)Albany Museum leaders are hoping to move one step closer to making their downtown location a reality (Source: WALB)

    Albany Museum leaders are hoping to move one step closer to making their downtown location a reality. City leaders will vote on whether to approve a $1.5 million line of credit for the relocation.

    More >>

    Albany Museum leaders are hoping to move one step closer to making their downtown location a reality. City leaders will vote on whether to approve a $1.5 million line of credit for the relocation.

    More >>

  • Changes coming for Lee Co. Public Safety employees

    Changes coming for Lee Co. Public Safety employees

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 9:30 PM EST2018-01-24 02:30:09 GMT
    The county commission voted to approve a new schedule for all fire and EMS employees and give them all a pay raise. (Source: WALB)The county commission voted to approve a new schedule for all fire and EMS employees and give them all a pay raise. (Source: WALB)

    The county commission voted to approve a new schedule for all fire and EMS employees and give them all a pay raise. 

    More >>

    The county commission voted to approve a new schedule for all fire and EMS employees and give them all a pay raise. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly