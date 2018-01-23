Changes coming for Lee Co. Public Safety employees

A new company may be taking over Albany's Civic Center. City commissioners were expected to vote at Tuesday's meeting if they are going to approve a contract with Spectra by Comcast Spectacor.More >>
A new company may be taking over Albany's Civic Center. City commissioners were expected to vote at Tuesday's meeting if they are going to approve a contract with Spectra by Comcast Spectacor.More >>
Albany Museum leaders are hoping to move one step closer to making their downtown location a reality. City leaders will vote on whether to approve a $1.5 million line of credit for the relocation.More >>
Albany Museum leaders are hoping to move one step closer to making their downtown location a reality. City leaders will vote on whether to approve a $1.5 million line of credit for the relocation.More >>
The county commission voted to approve a new schedule for all fire and EMS employees and give them all a pay raise.More >>
The county commission voted to approve a new schedule for all fire and EMS employees and give them all a pay raise.More >>
One of Albany's natural treasures that was heavily damaged in a tornado one year ago is slowly being restored and improved upon, as part of a larger recreational trail.More >>
One of Albany's natural treasures that was heavily damaged in a tornado one year ago is slowly being restored and improved upon, as part of a larger recreational trail.More >>
This week brought public recognition to three people who are normally behind the scenes in Dougherty County.More >>
This week brought public recognition to three people who are normally behind the scenes in Dougherty County.More >>