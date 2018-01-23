Man arrested after police chase involving stolen car

A man is behind bars in Thomas County after a traffic stop turned into a police chase.

Investigators said Tyre Turner, 24, was driving a stolen car.

As Turner handed the officer a paper copy of his license, bodycam footage shows him speeding off with the officer's arm still in the window.

Police later learned the car was taken from Flowers Nissan in Thomas County.

"The individual subsequently identified from our bodycam video, he was located and arrested for the charges of fleeing and attempt to elude. further investigation determines that this individual was in possession of that stolen vehicle and was charged with theft by receiving in a stolen vehicle," said Captain Maurice Holmes, TPD

Officials are still investigating how Turner got possession of the car.

