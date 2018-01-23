Tuesday night's high school basketball scores/highlights

Every game from here on out will be key in determining seeding for region tournaments in high school basketball. Here are the finals from area teams on Tuesday night:
Boys
FINAL: Lowndes 72 - Colquitt County 64
FINAL: Coffee 67 - Houston County 55
FINAL: Valdosta 72 - Dougherty 60
FINAL: Madison County 80 - Thomas County Central 59
FINAL: Cook 50 - Worth County 47
FINAL: Berrien 84 - Brantley County 76
FINAL: Terrell County 88 - Stewart County 54
FINAL: Americus-Sumter 53 - Cairo 43
FINAL: Northside, Warner Robins 63 - Lee County 52
FINAL: Southland 34 - Brookwood 24
FINAL: Calhoun County 67 - Chattahoochee 43
Girls
FINAL: Lowndes 55 - Colquitt County 49
FINAL: Coffee 41 - Houston County 29
FINAL: Baker County 31 - Seminole County 27
FINAL: Pelham 70 - Miller County 12
FINAL: Cook 49 - Worth County 44
FINAL: Berrien 51 - Brantley County 45
FINAL: Terrell County 59 - Stewart County 29
FINAL: Americus-Sumter 54 - Cairo 42
FINAL: Calhoun County 67 - Chattahoochee 9
