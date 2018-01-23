Wimberly drops a school-record 50 points in Andrew College win

When you're hot, you're hot.

But when you're scorching hot, and your name is Jalin Wimberly--you drop a 50-piece in a winning effort.

The Andrew college forward scored a school record 50-points in Monday night's 97-82 win over Gordon State.

The Leesburg native came into the game averaging just under 15 points per game.

Wimberly went 20-28 from the field sinking four 3-pointers.

He also pulled down 10 rebounds and dished out five assists for the fighting Tigers.

That was Andrew's 2nd straight win, they play at Central Georgia tech tomorrow night.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.