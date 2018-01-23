Jets playing for home cooking in the conference tournament

The squad with the best regular season record come the end of February will host the GCAA tournament.

That makes every conference game from here on out pivotal for South Georgia Tech.

The Jets returned to the Hangar for practice Tuesday afternoon after splitting four straight road games.

GCAA Standings (conference), overall

1. Georgia Highlands (3-1), 9-7

2. S. Georgia Tech (4-2), 11-8

3. C. Georgia Tech (3-2), 14-5

4. South Georgia (3-2), 14-5

5. Albany Tech (3-2), 8-8

6. Andrew (3-3), 9-9

7. Gordon (2-3), 7-12

8. E. Georgia (2-4), 7-10

9. Atlanta Metro (0-4) 6-11

They'd like to remain in the Hangar for the conference tournament, and that's going to take supreme focus.

It's not something South Georgia Tech has lacked this season.

The Jets have the No. 2 offense in the conference, and are 4-0 in games decided by 3 points or less.

"The team that executes down the stretch and takes care of the little things will usually be the team that usually wins in the end," said head coach Travis Garrett.

"Based on the non-conference schedule we had, being battle tested throughout, I think hopefully those things will come to help us down the stretch."

Sophomore guard Torico Simmons is 4th in the conference in points per game (17.4) and leads the team in assists (5.4).

He believes they have the right blend to win the regular season and earn homecourt.

"Everybody's been focused, everybody's been locked in now," said Simmons. "(We've) lost two so everybody's been locked in. We don't want to lose no more."

Their next test is a home game Wednesday night against rival Albany Tech. Tip-off is at 7:30.

